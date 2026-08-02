Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Reveal Their Go-To Drake Songs for Karaoke

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have revealed that they aren’t your average casual Drake fan. It goes a lot deeper than that.
During an interview with Bustle through the platform’s "Go-Tos" segment, the engaged couple took turns guessing each other's favorites, from comfort shows to go-to curse words. The Drake portion needed almost no deliberation. When the karaoke question came up, KAT hesitated before writing his answer, admitting he didn't want to "say like a Drake song again.”
"Anything Drake. ‘2 Hard 4 The Radio,’" KAT said, shouting out the Iceman track. For Woods, her favorite is “Look What You’ve Done.”
The segment frames her as the bigger Drake devotee of the two, though KAT is far from indifferent. On Club Shay Shay in 2024, he declared, "I love Drake. I've always been a big Drake fan," and added, "I think that more of my life has been a soundtrack of Drake's, and that's no offense to nobody."
That soundtrack was at full volume during the Knicks' championship run. Drake's "Janice STFU," which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and became his 14th career No. 1 single, dominated the airwaves during the title push. "Shabang," another ICEMAN cut that peaked at No. 4, was playing at the team's post-parade VIP bash at Chez Margaux in Chelsea, where Jordyn was spotted rapping along to it with KAT courtside at the celebration.