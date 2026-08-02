Karl-Anthony Towns and Jordyn Woods Reveal Their Go-To Drake Songs for Karaoke

Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns have revealed that they aren’t your average casual Drake fan. It goes a lot deeper than that.

During an interview with Bustle through the platform’s "Go-Tos" segment, the engaged couple took turns guessing each other's favorites, from comfort shows to go-to curse words. The Drake portion needed almost no deliberation. When the karaoke question came up, KAT hesitated before writing his answer, admitting he didn't want to "say like a Drake song again.”