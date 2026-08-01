Jared Leto's 'Pretty Privilege' Is How He's Survived Allegations, Claims BBC Doc Director

Jared Leto's years of sexual misconduct allegations recently came to light in a new documentary, and the director has now shared why she thinks the actor has continued to thrive despite the claims.

On Friday (July 31), Alice McShane's Jared Leto: Hollywood's Dark Secret landed on BBC iPlayer. The doc features accounts from 10 women describing alleged encounters with Leto spanning 2002 to 2016. Four of the women allege criminal sexual conduct, including sexual assault, statutory rape, and grooming, when they were teenagers. Nine of the 10 spoke publicly for the first time.

Speaking to Variety, McShane said she believes "stories like" the ones involving the Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman have "slightly cooled" in the public eye. "In a way, these sorts of stories have been normalised in people's minds," she claimed.

McShane pointed to the rise of the manosphere, and what she described as a "pretty privilege" factor, as reasons Leto has avoided the kind of public reckoning that has followed other men accused of similar conduct.

"He's cultivated this persona of this kind of weird, enigmatic, mysterious guy, and I think, in a way, that sort of shielded him from accountability," she said.