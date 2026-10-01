Pop Culture

Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube’s ‘24 Jump Street’ Finally Has a Release Date

The third installment of the buddy-comedy film series will be released in December 2027.

CANCUN - APRIL 14: In this handout image provided by Sony, Actors Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill attend the "21 Jump Street" photo call at Summer of Sony 4 Spring Edition at the Ritz Carlton Hotel on April 14, 2012 in Cancun, Mexico.
Matt Dames/Sony via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube are returning for "24 Jump Street," which Sony dated for December 10, 2027.
  • Rodney Rothman directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Hill and Meghan Malloy, while original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller produce instead.
  • The sequel stalled for over a decade because of top-heavy producer fees, until Tatum, Hill, Lord, and Miller agreed to take less to move it forward.
  • "21 Jump Street" and "22 Jump Street" earned more than $200 million and $331 million worldwide, making the threequel one of Sony's biggest 2027 comedy bets.

Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube are back in the saddle for the third installment of the Jump Street series, and now we have a date,

All three stars have officially signed on for 24 Jump Street, which is slated for a theatrical release on Dec. 10, 2027, according to Variety. The holiday release comes thirteen years after the previous installment, 22 Jump Street, and fifteen years since its predecessor, 21 Jump Street. The series is based off the former television crime drama that starred Johnny Depp and ran from 1987 to 1991.

It was reported in June that the acting trio were in negotiations for 24 Jump Street after the film’s producer, Neal H. Moritz, teased the project in an Instagram post.

Last year, Tatum expressed his doubts that 24 Jump Street would come into fruition in an interview with Variety, although he thought the script was the “best” he read from the franchise.

“I get asked more about ‘Jump Street 3’ than any other movie on the face of the planet that I’ve ever done,” Tatum said at the time. “I don’t think it’ll ever happen. The problem is the overhead. It would cost as much as the actual budget of the film—if not more—because of all the producers involved. It’s just too top-heavy. It falls over every time.”

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