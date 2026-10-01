Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill and Ice Cube’s ‘24 Jump Street’ Finally Has a Release Date

"21 Jump Street" and "22 Jump Street" earned more than $200 million and $331 million worldwide, making the threequel one of Sony's biggest 2027 comedy bets.

The sequel stalled for over a decade because of top-heavy producer fees, until Tatum, Hill, Lord, and Miller agreed to take less to move it forward.

Rodney Rothman directs the film from a script he co-wrote with Hill and Meghan Malloy, while original directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller produce instead.

Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube are back in the saddle for the third installment of the Jump Street series, and now we have a date, All three stars have officially signed on for 24 Jump Street, which is slated for a theatrical release on Dec. 10, 2027, according to Variety. The holiday release comes thirteen years after the previous installment, 22 Jump Street, and fifteen years since its predecessor, 21 Jump Street. The series is based off the former television crime drama that starred Johnny Depp and ran from 1987 to 1991.

It was reported in June that the acting trio were in negotiations for 24 Jump Street after the film’s producer, Neal H. Moritz, teased the project in an Instagram post.