Cynthia Erivo Denies Romance With Ariana Grande, Criticizes 'Strange Fascination' With Friendship

Cynthia Erivo is speaking up about the speculation that she is romantically involved with Ariana Grande.

During an interview with Stylist, Erivo addressed the rumors heads-on about their “relationship” and shot it down, insisting that they’re just really good friends.

"At fist, I think people didn’t understand how it was possible for two women to be friends—close—and not lovers,” she said. “I’ve never really spoken about this, but there was this strange fascination with the two of us, where people either thought we were putting it on for the cameras or that we were lovers."

Erivo continued, speculating that rumors came about because "there’s such little conversation around platonic female friendship that is deep and real, even though it exists everywhere.”

“We’re not used to seeing it on camera, in front of people,” Erivo continued. “A relationship where people are connected sometimes just makes people uncomfortable; we aren’t taught that those relationships are good for us.”