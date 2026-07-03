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'Ted Lasso' Cast Goes to White House to Discuss Mental Health Care
The cast of hit Apple TV+ series 'Ted Lasso' made an appearance at the White House on Monday to discuss mental health care with President Joe Biden.
Jason Sudeikis to Reportedly Make Around $1 Million an Episode for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3
Jason Sudeikis, who wears many hats behind the scenes of 'Ted Lasso,' has reportedly secured a renegotiation deal that results in a massive payday.
Pitch Perfect: 'Ted Lasso' Excels in Season 2
The Jason Sudeikis-led 'Ted Lasso' has been a fan favorite and a critical darling. With its second season, the series blends humor and emotion on the pitch.
'Ted Lasso' Star Brett Goldstein on the Show's Emotional Beats and Creating AMC's 'Soulmates' | Watch Less Ep. 48
'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein talks working during the pandemic, creating the upcoming AMC series 'Soulmates', and his podcast.