Brett Goldstein

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'Ted Lasso' cast attends White House
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Cast Goes to White House to Discuss Mental Health Care

The cast of hit Apple TV+ series 'Ted Lasso' made an appearance at the White House on Monday to discuss mental health care with President Joe Biden.

Brad Callas1216 days ago
ted
Pop Culture

Jason Sudeikis to Reportedly Make Around $1 Million an Episode for 'Ted Lasso' Season 3

Jason Sudeikis, who wears many hats behind the scenes of 'Ted Lasso,' has reportedly secured a renegotiation deal that results in a massive payday.

Trace William Cowen1769 days ago
Ted Lasso, Season 2
Pop Culture

Pitch Perfect: 'Ted Lasso' Excels in Season 2

The Jason Sudeikis-led 'Ted Lasso' has been a fan favorite and a critical darling. With its second season, the series blends humor and emotion on the pitch.

William Goodman1821 days ago
Watch Less logo
Pop Culture

'Ted Lasso' Star Brett Goldstein on the Show's Emotional Beats and Creating AMC's 'Soulmates' | Watch Less Ep. 48

'Ted Lasso' star Brett Goldstein talks working during the pandemic, creating the upcoming AMC series 'Soulmates', and his podcast.

Complex2138 days ago

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