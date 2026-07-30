Rachel Wolfson's 'Jackpuss' Fundraiser Gets $100 From Someone Falsely Claiming to Be Steve-O

Jackass alum Rachel Wolfson, as you may have been alerted to earlier this week, is crowdfunding a new venture dubbed Jackpuss. Billed as Wolfson and Natalie Palamides teaming up “to do dumb stuff with their friends,” Jackpuss, it seems, will take a similar approach as its predecessor by giving fans a fresh dose of slapstick-style stunts for a new era. A quick perusal of the effort’s Spotfund page, notably, at one point listed a $100 donation attributed to a “Steve O,” though it wasn’t immediately clear whether this donation did indeed originate from the actual Steve-O, one of the Jackass franchise’s original stars.

A reliable source tells Complex, however, that the donor in question is not Steve-O. Adding to the initial confusion was that the Spotfund page in question also listed a $25 donation credited to a “Robert F. Kennedy Jr.” A message shared with that donation, seen below, references the batshit White House ghoul’s penchant for dead animals. There was also a $10 donation attributed to a “Bam Margera.”

Amid recent (and later removed) X posts, Wolfson referenced both Steve-O and Jason Acuña, a.k.a. Wee Man, seemingly suggesting a fallout. “It has been brought to my attention [Wee Man] and [Steve-O] hate me, but that’s a small price to pay for being the star of an all-male franchise,” Wolfson wrote on Wednesday (July 29). “I still love and wish them the best of luck in their careers.”

Not long after the donation falsely attributed to Steve-O was spotted, it was seemingly removed from the fundraising page, or at least renamed. Jackass: Best and Last, said to be the final installment in the Jackass film franchise, hit theaters in June. Wolfson, who made her Jackass debut with Jackass Forever in 2022, appears in the film, which is expected to hit VOD soon.

Complex has reached out to Wolfson’s reps for more insight on the impetus behind the Jackpuss project. This story may be updated.