A Complete Timeline Of Drake And Charlamagne Tha God’s Ten-Year Feud

Drake and Charlamagne tha God’s off-kilter relationship has had its ups and downs over the years. Their long-standing feud has regularly caught social media’s attention, with Charlamagne’s “goof” antics toward the rapper often leaving him with no choice but to respond. Charlamagne admitted that the two have a “love/hate relationship,” and they continue to take jabs at each other to this day.

Many could label the Brilliant Idiots co-host as a “Drake hater” due to his endless negative remarks about the rapper. Upon the release of Billboard and Vibe’s 50 Greatest Rappers of All Time list in 2023, Charlamagne disagreed with Drake’s top 10 placement as well as Kendrick Lamar’s. “I feel like it’s too early for Drake and Kendrick to be saying stuff like that. Of all time? God damn! Penis is a form of transportation for y’all,” he told DJ Envy, per Hiphopdx .

The 45-year-old media personnel seemingly recognizes Drake’s rap skills, but is regularly vocal about his disdain toward Drake’s other sonic ventures, like his dance album Honestly, Nevermind and single “Toosie Slide.” But their beef ultimately goes all the way back to 2013, when Charlamagne gave his brutal opinion on Drizzy’s pop record, “Hold On, We’re Going Home,” suggesting that he should stick to rapping instead of singing . Although the two called a truce back in 2016, it seems to be nonexistent thanks to recent exchanges.

In September, Charlamagne grilled the Canadian artist over the release of his newest single, “Slime You Out,” featuring SZA. “Drake put out a song last Friday, and…nobody cared,” he blatantly stated. Drake clapped back at the radio host with multiple IG posts, calling him an “Off-brand Morris Chestnut” and sending social media into a frenzy.

Here is a full timeline of their once-friendly relationship that’s since transitioned into a decade-long feud.

Charlamagne slams Drake’s single “Hold On, We’re Going Home”