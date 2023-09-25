Drake Slams Charlamagne Tha God for Criticizing "Slime You Out": 'Off-Brand Morris Chestnut'

Drake also posted a screenshot of Charlamagne from a 2013 interview, where he said, “It’s three sexual orientations out there: it’s gay, straight, and Drake—and Drake is just a whole different type of breed.”

Finally, in a since-deleted post, Drake wrote a note where he explicitly went for Charlamagne's neck. “Are you ok Lenard?? You kinda weirding me out g. Like you really obsessed with me or something for years like you look in the mirror and wish you saw my reflection type shit," he wrote. "Whatever you gotta do to let it out I’m sure your 435 loyal fans will stand by you ya fucking goof.”

Charlamagne responded to Drake on The Breakfast Club on Monday.

“I want to tell y’all something but you’re not gonna believe me because I’m lying, but Drake and I plan this out every time he drops an album,” Charlamagne said. “I’m part of the album rollout. He drops a record, I critique it—it brings more attention to the record, more attention to the project. I keep telling Drake he doesn’t need me to do that, he’s Drake. But for whatever reason, he wants me to do it so I oblige. It wasn’t always like that though. Back in the day, I can honestly say, I was hating Drake for fun. It was hilarious, at least to me.”

In 2016, it seemed all was well between Drake and Charlamagne when they were spotted popping bottles amid the rapper's rumored beef with Hot 97, but the truce didn’t last long. Drake later dissed Charlamagne on the 2018 cut “Sandra’s Ros." “Backstabbed so many times I started walkin’ backwards/Like Charlamagne, I see the light and see the darkest patches," he rapped on the track.

The radio host still routinely takes jabs at OVO rapper, like when he said his 2020 song “Toosie Slide” was “wack." He also referred to Honestly, Nevermind as “elevator music.”