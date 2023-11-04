Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral last summer after seeing something (the meaning of life? Aliens?) on a flight that caused her to exit the plane, has revealed what she saw on that fateful day.
During her appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Gomas reflected on the viral moment and explained that her life changed after the video of her in distress made its rounds on social media. She explained that after the incident police did not arrest her and only gave her a citation while she admitted she was "a fool" and knew the moment would go viral.
According to Gomas, she didn't see anything at all and explained she got into an argument with another passenger that got blown out of proportion, and her comments were aimed at the person, not something she saw in the back of the plane.
"You know, the reason I probably haven't come out yet, because it's like, so cringe — I did not see anything," she admitted. "I mean, I think y'all knew that."
Gomas clarified she never said she saw anything but was referring to "that motherfucker back there is not real" as an expression of speech to describe the person she was arguing with on the flight. Despite explaining she got into an argument, Gomas wouldn't reveal what the fight was about, only saying she gave up her aisle seat and there was "bad energy" around.
"I got in a bit of an altercation. It spiraled out of control. It was not my best moment. I mean, it was actually a horrible moment. Absolutely mortifying."
She added, "I was just in my feels. I just needed to get off that [flight.] I was highly distressed. Not a good look. It was not a good situation."
Gomas might have experienced a traumatic moment, but she has been able to enjoy some of the interest that fans are giving it, such as those who dressed up as her for Halloween. There were two costumes that Gomas said she saw on social media that she approved, one being a baby "that was adorable."