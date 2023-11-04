Tiffany Gomas, the woman who went viral last summer after seeing something (the meaning of life? Aliens?) on a flight that caused her to exit the plane, has revealed what she saw on that fateful day.

During her appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast, Gomas reflected on the viral moment and explained that her life changed after the video of her in distress made its rounds on social media. She explained that after the incident police did not arrest her and only gave her a citation while she admitted she was "a fool" and knew the moment would go viral.

According to Gomas, she didn't see anything at all and explained she got into an argument with another passenger that got blown out of proportion, and her comments were aimed at the person, not something she saw in the back of the plane.

"You know, the reason I probably haven't come out yet, because it's like, so cringe — I did not see anything," she admitted. "I mean, I think y'all knew that."