‘Pulp Fiction’ Actress Criticizes Quentin Tarantino’s N-Word Use, Says He’s Been Given a ‘Hall Pass’

Rosanna Arquette is speaking out about the language used in Pulp Fiction, saying she takes issue with director Quentin Tarantino repeatedly using the N-word in his films.

In a recent interview with The Times, Arquette reflected on the legacy of the 1994 classic while acknowledging its cultural impact. The actress, who played the wife of a drug dealer in the film, said she still considers the movie influential but feels uncomfortable with the racial slur appearing throughout Tarantino’s work.

“It’s iconic, a great film on a lot of levels,” Arquette said. “But personally I am over the use of the N-word.”

The actress also questioned why Tarantino has largely avoided sustained criticism for including the slur across multiple films in his career.

“I cannot stand that he has been given a hall pass,” she said, adding that she doesn’t view the repeated usage as artistic expression. “It's not art, it's just racist and creepy."