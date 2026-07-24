Nolan Wells’ Friend Says Teen Chose to Stay on Horn Island Prior to Death

One of Nolan Wells' closest friends has returned to Horn Island, where the 18-year-old was last seen alive, saying Wells made the decision to remain on the island after their group's boat developed mechanical problems.
Warren Hudson, who described Wells as his best friend and "like a brother," revisited the Mississippi barrier island with commentator Brandon Tatum of The Officer Tatum Show. During the visit, they pushed back on the idea that Wells had been left alone on a secluded beach, describing a crowded Fourth of July celebration with boats lining the shoreline and hundreds of people gathered on the island.
Hudson said Wells was part of a group of about two dozen friends who traveled to Horn Island on three boats for the holiday.
That afternoon, one of the boats experienced problems with its bilge pump, forcing the group to focus on getting the vessel back to the mainland. Hudson said Wells was invited to leave with them but declined.
"We were in emergency. The boat, we're trying to save the boat. It's not like we didn't ask Nolan or we just left Nolan," Hudson said. "Nolan decided to stay on the island with the girl that he was with. And the girl is a witness to that too."
Hudson also addressed why Wells didn't have his cellphone when he disappeared, saying it was common for people to leave their phones on boats to protect them from water.
"I never saw someone in the water that day sitting with their phone in their hand scrolling on anything or even taking pictures," he said.
Hudson's account conflicts with Wells' parents, who have repeatedly said it would have been out of character for their son to separate from his friends.
"We always taught him that if you go with a group, you stay with a group," Wells' father, Elmore Wonsley, previously said.
Authorities found Wells' body on July 6 near the area where he was last seen. An official cause of death has not been released, and the investigation remains ongoing.
Meanwhile, audio previously obtained by TMZ captured one of Wells' friends making a frantic emergency call reporting that their boat was sinking, adding context to Hudson's claim that the group was dealing with a mechanical emergency before leaving the island.