Nolan Wells’ Friend Says Teen Chose to Stay on Horn Island Prior to Death

One of Nolan Wells' closest friends has returned to Horn Island, where the 18-year-old was last seen alive, saying Wells made the decision to remain on the island after their group's boat developed mechanical problems.

Warren Hudson, who described Wells as his best friend and "like a brother," revisited the Mississippi barrier island with commentator Brandon Tatum of The Officer Tatum Show. During the visit, they pushed back on the idea that Wells had been left alone on a secluded beach, describing a crowded Fourth of July celebration with boats lining the shoreline and hundreds of people gathered on the island.

Hudson said Wells was part of a group of about two dozen friends who traveled to Horn Island on three boats for the holiday.

That afternoon, one of the boats experienced problems with its bilge pump, forcing the group to focus on getting the vessel back to the mainland. Hudson said Wells was invited to leave with them but declined.

"We were in emergency. The boat, we're trying to save the boat. It's not like we didn't ask Nolan or we just left Nolan," Hudson said. "Nolan decided to stay on the island with the girl that he was with. And the girl is a witness to that too."