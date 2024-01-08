Mike Epps Says Katt Williams Was Rocking a Fake Fendi Jacket During 'Club Shay Shay' Interview

Mike Epps poked fun at Katt Williams' appearance on Club Shay Shay and claimed he was wearing a fake Fendi jacket.
During a recent stand-up set, Epps made a joke about Williams' attire, which included a Fendi jacket that is listed on the outlet's website for $4,200. Epps claimed Williams didn't pay that much as he said the jacket he had on during the interview wasn't an actual Fendi product and should've just worn something different.
"It's fucked up, man," Epps said about his fellow comedian. "He just should've worn something different. That lil' hat, he had the hat on. And that fake Fendi jacket. That's my n***a, though, that's my n***a, that's my n***a!"
Epps also shared a video where he said, "I did get a little jealous, man. Katt broke the Internet and didn't say my name, good or bad. I need the press, too, n***a, shit. Say something about me in there, man! Say something bad about me, I don't care. I got a special coming out, I need the press!"
It appeared Epps didn't want people to think he was taking a jab at Williams, so he shared an Instagram post to clear the air and state he's cool with Williams. According to Epps, everything that's going on is part of a marketing strategy.
"I put all these mfs on and still putting comics on today none of yall brave enough or care enough to work with him or come around him stop making this shit so bad," he said. "We comedians I put him in a movie when no one wanted to work with him some of that shit he said was true and some of it was not at the end of the day we all black men in a business that is not OURS."
He added, "I cracked on his jacket because that's what comics do all this shit is marketing dummies all the shit he said and y'all mad at me 😂😂get the fuck outta here we having fun y'all stressing."
Epps isn't the only person who's given their two cents on Williams' viral conversation with Shannon Sharpe. Tiffany Haddish also had some words for Williams, who claimed she was spreading lies about her career.
“I am not mad I just wish he would get his facts right about me," she commented under an Instagram post mentioning the interview. "Dang I guess I will send him a reminder text. But are we sure that is Katt Williams? He looks a lot like Charleston White.”
Haddish also performed at the Dania Improv Comedy Theater in Dania Beach, Florida where she got some more off her chest about the situation.
“Come to L.A., n***a. I’ve been doing shit,” Haddish said on stage. “I was on That’s So Raven … I was on all the shits. I did extra work, I was on all the little white people TV shows, the Black people TV shows, I used to be on Dance 360 … I’ve been out here. I’ve been telling jokes since Nineteen-hundred and ninety-six.”