Malcolm-Jamal Warner's Widow Recalls Bodily 'Shock' After Husband's Death by Drowning

Tenisha Warner is breaking her silence about her grief one year after the unexpected death of her husband, actor and musician Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Tenisha, who shares a 9-year-old daughter with the late Cosby Show star, appeared on the Thursday (July 23) episode of CBS Mornings and spoke to anchor Gayle King about her husband and his July 2025 drowning.

Also this week, Tenisha filed a $1.2 million lawsuit against Malcolm-Jamal’s mother, Pamela Warner, for access to their family trust, sharing that she is “struggling” as a sole provider to her daughter with Warner.

The actor was 54 years old upon his death in Costa Rica, where he rescued his daughter from a riptide current.

Around the three-minute mark of the video below, Tenisha called her husband’s death the “worst day” of her life. “Feels unfair,” she added.