Kim Kardashian and Odell Beckham Jr. Reportedly Figuring Out 'Next Steps' as Romance Gets 'Serious’

Kim Kardashian could have a new beau pop up on an upcoming episode of The Kardashians.

Kardashian, 43, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., 31, are reportedly "getting serious," according to an insider who spoke to Us Weekly. Although Kardashian is a heavily publicized reality television star, socialite, entrepreneur, and mother-of-four, the source added, “Odell’s personality is much more private."

As OBJ is “low-key, while Kim’s more accustomed to the limelight,” the source claims that the NFL star and Kardashian are “trying to figure out the next steps” in their relationship. Kardashian, who was married to Kanye West from 2014 to 2022, last dated actor-comedian Pete Davidson from Sept. 2021 to Jan. 2023. OBJ shares a 23-month-old son, Zydn, with ex-girlfriend, Lauren Wood.

Another source told Us Weekly that the couple's relationship has been unfolding for longer than some expected. “Their relationship has been blossoming longer than people thought — for like a year," the source said.

The two were first romantically linked in Sept. 2023, with speculation heating up when Kardashian attended OBJ's birthday party last November. As for the SKIMS founder, OBJ marks the latest athlete she's dated, following her relationships with former NFL players Reggie Bush and Miles Austin, along with ex-husband and retired NBA player Kris Humphries.