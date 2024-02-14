Travis Scott Shook After Witnessing Vicious Power Slap 6 Knockout

In the past few years, power slapping transformed from niche online entertainment to an official league sport with artists like Travis Scott now attending his first ever Power Slap 6 event helmed by Dana White. And it was Scott's reaction to his first slapping showdown that made the rounds online this week.

The event took place last Friday at the Durango Resort in Las Vegas with several special guests attending, including La Flame, Tom Brady, Charles Barkley, Pat McAfee, and more.

In footage circulating online, during one of the matches a woman viciously slapped her opponent, causing them to fall on the mat and everyone in attendance to stand on their feet — Scott included. Footage shows how the rapper shot straight up following the brutal slap, took his sunglasses off, and looked around the venue to confirm what he just saw.