Travis Scott Shook After Witnessing Vicious Power Slap 6 Knockout

In the past few years, power slapping transformed from niche online entertainment to an official league sport with artists like Travis Scott now attending his first ever Power Slap 6 event helmed by Dana White. And it was Scott's reaction to his first slapping showdown that made the rounds online this week.
The event took place last Friday at the Durango Resort in Las Vegas with several special guests attending, including La Flame, Tom Brady, Charles Barkley, Pat McAfee, and more.
In footage circulating online, during one of the matches a woman viciously slapped her opponent, causing them to fall on the mat and everyone in attendance to stand on their feet — Scott included. Footage shows how the rapper shot straight up following the brutal slap, took his sunglasses off, and looked around the venue to confirm what he just saw.
In addition to attending the slap fest, Scott went on a livestream with White during the event. White later spoke about Scott during a conference following the event.
"When you meet people that you admire and they're worth your admiration, it's always cool. I get the whole Travis Scott thing, not just his shoes are cool. He's one of the funniest and coolest guys I've ever met," White said.
The UFC president has been busy promoting the Power Slap league since it launched back in January 2023. The Friday event was the league's first ticketed show. The league came under scrutiny last year after White was videotaped slapping his wife in public.
Complex interviewed three of last year's competitors, who spoke about why they joined the Power Slap league, the dangers associated with it, and the growing popularity of the new combat sport. Check out those interviews here.