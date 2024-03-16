Ja Morant Responds After The Rock Poked Fun at Grizzlies Player’s Gun Troubles

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made an appearance at WWE Smackdown in Memphis on Friday, where the wrestling legend gave a short performance. During that performance Johnson took shots at everyone, from former rivals Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins to Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant .

Morant is currently rehabbing from a season-ending shoulder injury that he suffered just nine games after he was reinstated following his suspension. Ja was suspended for 25 games at the start of the NBA season after multiple videos surfaced showing the Grizzlies guard flashing a firearm on Instagram Live.

On Friday, The Rock poked fun at Morant's gun troubles with a line during his concert.

"Cackling and dancing is all that you do," The Rock said during his skit. "No wonder that your wife's more popular than you. You're so damn desperate to make them all cheer, but The Rock is going to make that title, disappear. You're simply an embarrassment, son. Just like Ja Morant when he's waving a gun."

The Rock made sure to remind Morant that his slight was all in good fun, saying, "I love you Ja! Get better soon!"