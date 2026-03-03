Pop Culture

‘Better Call Saul’ Actor John Christian Love Working as an Amazon Delivery Driver

Love opens up about financial setbacks, why Better Call Saul wasn’t a breakout, and his plan to create projects instead of waiting on casting calls.

John Christian Love wearing glasses and an Amazon vest inside a delivery van is on the left. The "Better Call Saul" logo is on the right.
(Image via Reddit), (Image via X)

John Christian Love, best known for playing Ernesto on Better Call Saul, says he’s currently working as an Amazon delivery driver while waiting for his acting career to pick back up.

The 35-year-old actor shared the update in a Reddit forum for Amazon delivery workers, where he introduced himself to other drivers and revealed his new job.

“Just want yall to know that as the actor who brought you the character ‘Ernesto/Ernie’ in Better Call Saul, that I too am out here delivering with you!” he wrote. “It sucks. But 1 delivery at a time. Be blessed out there!”

Love included a selfie of himself in an Amazon uniform standing inside a delivery truck packed with packages, which quickly circulated online.

The actor clarified in the thread that he hasn’t walked away from acting, but said opportunities have slowed considerably since his time on the AMC hit series. Love appeared as Ernesto, a loyal HHM employee and friend to Jimmy McGill, across multiple seasons of the Breaking Bad prequel.

When asked why he wasn’t continuing full-time in Hollywood, Love explained that the role didn’t open as many doors as he had hoped.

“I haven’t given up on it, just really slow right now,” he wrote, adding that the show “wasn’t the breakout I was hoping.”

He also revealed that he worked on an independent film alongside Bryan Cranston and Lily Gladstone that ran into financial trouble during production. According to Love, the project shut down before he was paid for his work. The film, titled Lone Wolf, reportedly halted filming in early 2025 due to funding issues.

While Love said he appreciates the support from people online, he hasn’t hidden his frustration with his current job. In the same Reddit discussion, he described the experience of delivering packages as difficult and compared it unfavorably to other delivery jobs he previously held.

Still, he emphasized that he’s working toward creating his own projects rather than waiting indefinitely for industry opportunities.

“I’m tired of waiting for permission,” he wrote, adding that he hopes to get back to doing what he loves.

Before Better Call Saul, Love also appeared on Friday Night Lights and had roles in films such as Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

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