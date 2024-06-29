Adult Film Actor Austin Wolf Charged With Distributing Child Pornography

Adult film star Austin Wolf has been arrested on child pornography charges.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in New York's Southern District announced on Friday that Wolf, whose real name is Justin Heath Smith, was charged with receiving and sending hundreds of child pornography videos through an anonymous account on the Telegram app on March 22 and March 28. Another individual, whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant, was also involved.

An undercover agent began a conversation with Smith, where he eventually revealed himself and led the FBI to obtain a search warrant on his Manhattan apartment.

The FBI found an SD card containing numerous footage of children, some as young as infants, forced into sexual acts. Wolf, 43, was charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He is also charged with "possessing hundreds of additional videos containing child pornography in his Manhattan apartment." Wolf is facing 35 years in prison.

"As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped," Damian Williams, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, said in a press release. "Our investigation into Smith is ongoing, and we urge anyone with information about Smith’s conduct to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Together with our law enforcement partners, we will relentlessly pursue those predators who victimize children and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

“I want to make it clear: those who distribute child sexual abuse images prey upon the most vulnerable in our society,” said FBI Assistant Director in Charge James Smith. “Each image is a crime scene, leaving lasting scars on innocent victims. The FBI is relentless in our pursuit of these perpetrators. We will track them down, arrest them, and ensure they face justice for the harm they cause.”

According to the Internet Adult Film Database, Wolf has appeared in more than 100 adult films since 2012. He was well-known in the LGBTQ community and grew popular via social media by collaborating with other creators. Wolf and his team have yet to publicly respond to the arrest.