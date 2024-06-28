Austin Security Guard Quits During Fox News Interview Following Assault at Job

Payne and his manager argued, and at that point, he turned in his uniform and quit his job. According to the outlet, Payne asked his supervisor if she thought the assault was his fault, to which she responded, "I would say yes. Every bit of it."

He later told the outlet, "The fact that my supervisor basically told me it was my fault, that I got assaulted. That let me know all that I needed to know.”

Surveillance footage appears to show him being attacked at the parking garage. In the video, two men on electric scooters come to the garage and fight him. He later called the police; the attack has now been classific as an aggravated assault case.