Sam Kiki's Monkey Tilt Is 'Turning Up the Heat' After Kevin Hart Win

Sam “Señor Tilt” Kiki has been turning up in televised poker games alongside Kevin Hart and tech executives while promoting Monkey Tilt.

Viewers who streamed Season 15 of High Stakes Poker on PokerGO saw Hart sit in a $500-$1,000 no-limit hold’em game with DoorDash co-founder Stanley Tang and Kiki.

Kiki founded Monkey Tilt, which launched in March 2024 and has reported monthly betting volume of about $200 million, according to Fortune.

The platform has leaned on entertainment and athlete tie-ins as it expands its audience beyond core poker and sports-betting players. In a June 2025 interview, Kiki linked Monkey Tilt’s marketing to a roster of celebirties and fighters.

“We've worked with names like Ryan Garcia, Tyga, Rich the Kid, Rita Ora, Edgar Berlanga, Martin Garrix and Yair Rodriguez,” Kiki said during an interview with Galore Magazine. “Not all of them are active right now, but each played a key role in past campaigns or launches.”