Piper Rockelle Confirms Throuple Relationship with Rakai and Madi

"I think it is becoming one of those things where it's like an open relationship, if Rakai is hanging out and doing stuff with other girls so am I."

"Rakai has been open about being with other girls in this relationship, so why can't I?" Rockelle said.

Rockelle, 18, disclosed the relationship dynamic to TMZ, saying her boyfriend Rakai's behavior prompted her to pursue connections with others as well.

"Madi is so hot. She makes me feel special for sure, and we just vibe," she said. "I think she definitely embraces my OnlyFans. I think Rakai and his friends think it's out there for me to have an OF, but she likes it, and who knows, you might see us one day together on it."

Rockelle's path to online stardom began at age four, when she watched the reality series "Toddlers & Tiaras" with her mother, Tiffany Smith, and declared she could do it better. By age seven she was gaining a following on Music.ly, a precursor to TikTok, and within two years ranked among the platform's top 10 creators.

In 2017, she transitioned to YouTube, where she launched the Squad — a group of young creators producing pranks and challenges in the mold of Jake Paul's Team 10. The channel amassed more than a billion views and led to deals with NBCUniversal and Disney, with reports estimating her earnings at up to $7.5 million annually.

The enterprise unraveled in 2022 when 11 former Squad members and their families sued Smith for $22 million, alleging a toxic work environment, inadequate compensation and inappropriate treatment of the child creators. Rockelle and Smith countersued for $30 million, claiming defamation and conspiracy. The dispute settled out of court in 2024 for $1.85 million, with no admission of liability.