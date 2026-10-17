Pop Culture

'Michael' Fans Want Antoine Fuqua Back Behind the Camera as Sequel Gains Momentum

The box office hit just landed a $30.8M California tax credit. Now fans, including Ryan Garcia, want Antoine Fuqua back in the director's chair.

US director Antoine Fuqua poses for photogaphers as he arrives on the red carpet for the world premiere of the Michael Jackson biopic "Michael" at the Uber Eats Music Hall in Berlin on April 10, 2026.
Photo by John MACDOUGALL / AFP via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Fans, including Ryan Garcia, want Antoine Fuqua to direct Michael 2 after his first Michael Jackson biopic became the first biopic to surpass $1 billion worldwide.
  • Fuqua said he wants to return if scheduling allows, and the collapse of his Netflix epic Hannibal could clear the way for him to tackle the sequel’s heavier material.
  • California awarded the sequel a $30.8 million tax credit, while Lionsgate aims to begin filming in late 2026 or early 2027 for a possible release by early 2028.

The King of Pop's next chapter just scored a $30.8 million boost from California. On Oct. 7, Gov. Gavin Newsom's office announced tax credits for 35 films, with Michael 2 securing the second-largest allocation behind an untitled Pixar project.

The major backing makes sense, considering the original became the first biopic ever to cross $1 billion worldwide. So it's no surprise fans want the director behind that record run back for the encore.

Antoine Fuqua has yet to be confirmed for the sequel, but he's getting plenty of love this week as his 2001 classic Training Day returned to theaters for its 25th anniversary.

"Fuqua making history all year long 🏆," one commenter wrote under a recent WorldStar Instagram post about the re-release. Another thanked @antoinefuqua "for that genuis masterpiece 🔥🔥🔥."

Los Angeles photographer and creative director Cory Anne Roberts popped up in the comments section too, cheering, "King Fuqua at it again! Excited for Michael 2 also👑🙏🏽"

Even boxing star Ryan Garcia got in on the hype. "Antoine is the 🐐 Michael 2 about to be crazy," he commented.

Reddit has been making the same case for months. In a discussion about which members of the original team should return, one commenter insisted, “Antoine Fuqua has to direct the sequel, 100%.” Another made the box-office argument in a separate thread debating potential directors. “Fuqua. He crafted a film that got to a $billion. Why would you want to replace him.”

Michael producer Graham King was singing his praises long before the box-office numbers rolled in. When Fuqua was hired in 2023, King pointed to his knack for finding the human side of “larger-than-life characters.” He even flew to Italy to pitch Fuqua on the film, the director later recalled.

Fuqua has made it clear he'd love to return. “I would like to, it's just about scheduling. It would kill me if somebody else did it,” he told Deadline in April.

Puck reported in May that King himself had considered directing the sequel while Fuqua was committed to Hannibal, a Netflix epic starring Denzel Washington. But production was paused in June over budget concerns, and cinematographer Robert Richardson told Deadline weeks later that the project "fell through," potentially freeing Fuqua for another round.

Whoever directs could have some heavier material to navigate. The first film originally included scenes about the 1993 child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson, who publicly denied them at the time and settled Jordan Chandler’s civil lawsuit in 1994 without admitting wrongdoing. But according to Variety, filmmakers later discovered a clause in that settlement barring Chandler from being depicted or mentioned onscreen, forcing them to scrap those scenes.

Jaafar Jackson, who's expected to reprise the title role, hopes the sequel explores the allegations from his uncle's perspective. “I think the second film will give even more insight from his point of view,” he told GQ Middle East in August. “And that’s really the issue we’ve been having as a family – not having Michael’s voice being heard. I think that’s very, very important, especially in the late years.”

Lionsgate is aiming to begin filming in late 2026 or early 2027, with a possible release in late 2027 or the first half of 2028. Meanwhile, Fuqua and his Michael collaborators have another reason to celebrate. On Oct. 16, the Gotham Film & Media Institute announced that the original film's cast and creative team will receive a musical tribute at its November awards ceremony.

Related Stories

'Michael' Sequel Gets Production and Casting Update
Pop Culture

The Michael Jackson Biopic Sequel May Be Coming Sooner Than Expected

Lionsgate eyes a 2027–2028 release window as it mines unused musical numbers, weighs casting, and chases an even bigger Michael Jackson box office run.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
'Michael' producer and entertainment attorney, John Branca, has praised the cast of the blockbuster while celebrating a major milestone.
Pop Culture

John Branca Praises Cast and Crew of 'Michael' While Celebrating $1B Milestone

'Michael' producer and entertainment attorney, John Branca, has praised the cast of the blockbuster while celebrating a major milestone.

Maggie Ekberg88 days ago
'Michael' to Receive Musical Tribute at the 2026 Gotham Film Awards
Music

Michael Jackson's Billion-Dollar Biopic to Be Honored at 2026 Gotham Awards

The blockbuster’s cast and creators will be celebrated Nov. 30 for bringing the King of Pop’s life, humanity, and legendary music to the screen.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 hours ago

Trending

1
MusicEminem and Kid Rock’s Relationship, Explained: How “Heal My Faith” Happened
2
MusicMethod Man Reacts to Hearing Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon a Time in Shaolin' for First Time
3
StyleWale Named Chief Creative Officer and Co-Owner of Sneaker Preservation Company CapSole
4
BetsTyler Warren Injury Update: Will Colts TE Play Sunday Versus Titans?
5
MusicYung Miami Says She Last Spoke to JT Two Years Ago, Responds to City Girls Reunion Hopes
6
MusicJohn Mayer Officially Announces New Single "Tom and Jerry," Thanks Fans for Waiting

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App