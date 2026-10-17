Michael Jackson's Billion-Dollar Biopic to Be Honored at 2026 Gotham Awards

Key Takeaways
- The Gotham Film Awards will honor Michael with its Musical Tribute on Nov. 30, recognizing director Antoine Fuqua, producer Graham King, and stars Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long.
- Jaafar Jackson’s portrayal of his uncle helped power the biopic past $1 billion worldwide, making it Lionsgate’s highest-grossing release and fueling a major resurgence for Michael Jackson’s catalog.
- Lionsgate plans to follow the blockbuster with a sequel, targeting production for late 2026 or early 2027 and a potential release by the first half of 2028.
Michael Jackson's billion-dollar biopic is getting the awards-season treatment.
According to Variety, the cast and creative team behind Michael will receive the Gotham Musical Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards, adding another major recognition to a film that has already shattered box-office records and reignited interest in the King of Pop's catalog.
Director Antoine Fuqua, producer Graham King, and stars Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long will be honored during the Nov. 30 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute recognizes the filmmakers' work bringing Jackson's life and music to the screen, following the movie's $1 billion-plus worldwide theatrical run.
"For our second Gotham Musical Tribute, we are delighted to honor these incredibly talented actors and filmmakers for bringing Michael Jackson's life, legend and music to the screen," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, said in a statement. "Their extraordinary work captures the humanity behind one of the world's most celebrated artists."
For Jaafar Jackson, the recognition marks another milestone in a performance that came with unusual expectations. The singer and actor portrayed his uncle in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film, recreating some of Michael's most recognizable performances while depicting his rise from the Jackson 5 to international superstardom.
Jaafar previously revealed that he kept his casting a secret from his family for an entire year.
"No one in my family knew for a full year," he said. "I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it."
The film also features Domingo as Joe Jackson and Long as Katherine Jackson, alongside Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Juliano Krue Valdi. Written by John Logan, the production underwent significant revisions before its April 2026 release, including costly reshoots connected to legal restrictions involving material from Jackson's past.
Those complications did little to slow its commercial performance. Michael eventually crossed $1 billion worldwide, becoming Lionsgate's highest-grossing release and prompting the studio to move forward with a sequel. Production on the follow-up is currently targeted for late 2026 or early 2027, with a potential release in late 2027 or the first half of 2028.
The film's success also extended into the music business. Jackson's catalog saw a substantial resurgence, with "Billie Jean," "Chicago," and "Beat It" occupying the top three positions on Billboard's R&B Streaming Songs chart.
Sony Music subsequently identified Thriller and Bad among its best-selling recorded music projects during a quarter in which music sales increased 22 percent.
The Gotham recognition comes as more Jackson-related projects emerge, including a documentary featuring his brothers Jackie, Jermaine, and Marlon, as well as the late Tito Jackson's final interview.
Other honorees at this year's Gotham Awards include director Danny Boyle, while nominations for the competitive categories will be announced Oct. 27.