Michael Jackson's Billion-Dollar Biopic to Be Honored at 2026 Gotham Awards

Director Antoine Fuqua, producer Graham King, and stars Jaafar Jackson, Colman Domingo, and Nia Long will be honored during the Nov. 30 ceremony at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. The tribute recognizes the filmmakers' work bringing Jackson's life and music to the screen, following the movie's $1 billion-plus worldwide theatrical run.

According to Variety , the cast and creative team behind Michael will receive the Gotham Musical Tribute at the 36th Annual Gotham Film Awards, adding another major recognition to a film that has already shattered box-office records and reignited interest in the King of Pop's catalog.

"For our second Gotham Musical Tribute, we are delighted to honor these incredibly talented actors and filmmakers for bringing Michael Jackson's life, legend and music to the screen," Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film and Media Institute, said in a statement. "Their extraordinary work captures the humanity behind one of the world's most celebrated artists."

For Jaafar Jackson, the recognition marks another milestone in a performance that came with unusual expectations. The singer and actor portrayed his uncle in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film, recreating some of Michael's most recognizable performances while depicting his rise from the Jackson 5 to international superstardom.

Jaafar previously revealed that he kept his casting a secret from his family for an entire year.

"No one in my family knew for a full year," he said. "I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it."

The film also features Domingo as Joe Jackson and Long as Katherine Jackson, alongside Miles Teller, Laura Harrier, and Juliano Krue Valdi. Written by John Logan, the production underwent significant revisions before its April 2026 release, including costly reshoots connected to legal restrictions involving material from Jackson's past.