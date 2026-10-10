Kevin Hart Wants One Woman Kept Out of His Court Battle — And It's Someone From His Past

Hart has settled with Tasha K, but his case against Shakes continues, and the judge will decide whether Sabbag can take the stand.

Hart claims Shakes violated an NDA and damaged his reputation in a 2023 interview with blogger Tasha K, while Shakes argues his public image had already suffered and wants Sabbag questioned about the earlier scandal.

Kevin Hart wants a judge to block Montia Sabbag, the woman tied to his 2017 sex-tape controversy, from testifying in his lawsuit against former assistant Miesha Shakes.

Kevin Hart wants one name crossed off the witness list in his lawsuit against a former assistant, and it's someone he has a complicated history with. That someone is Montia Sabbag, the woman at the center of the comedian's 2017 sex tape controversy. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Hart is asking a judge to keep her from testifying, arguing she has nothing to do with the case. He also believes Miesha Shakes, who worked for him from 2017 to 2020, named her to embarrass him.

Hart has since settled with Tasha K, but his fight with Shakes is still going. Shakes argues the NDA shouldn't count because Hart didn't hold up his end of the deal, including the health insurance she says he promised her. Hart disputes that and says his payments to Shakes under the agreement totaled $102,975. The other big question is how much damage the interview actually did. Hart says Shakes hurt his reputation. She says his image had already taken hits long before she sat down with Tasha K, and she points to the 2017 recording as one example. That's where Sabbag comes in.