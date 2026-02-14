Social Media Celebrity Jailyne Ojeda Is Making a Move Into Reality TV

Jailyne Ojeda has accomplished quite a bit in 25 years; however, according to the social media star, building her social empire from scratch is something she’s most proud of. At 25, the Latina influencer has amassed a following of over 43 million across Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube. Ojeda has parlayed that fame into multiple brands, a reported net worth of more than $40 million, and the ability to retire her parents before she could legally drink. “I am a self-made entrepreneur who built and owns multiple brands, which became my empire,” Ojeda said. “I retired my parents when I was still a teenager.” Born in Indio, California, and raised in Phoenix, Ojeda first rose to prominence as a viral star in the earlier stages of social media.

“I was the first Latina influencer to ever go viral on social media,” she said. Now, she’s best known for fronting her own fashion and beauty lines, often promoted across her heavily trafficked platforms. Ojeda is the founder of Snatched by Jailyne, a clothing line designed to enhance waistlines and confidence. “Essentially, it makes women more comfortable in their own skin because the material and shape are designed to be flattering on their body,” she said. “It makes them look skinnier and more snatched.” She also launched Hair Growth by Jailyne, a hair care line she said she’s most proud of. The line features a shampoo, conditioner, hair serum, and hair mask which promotes hair growth, strength, and shine. Both products regularly appear across her Instagram and TikTok accounts, where she mixes lifestyle content with business promotion.

Her annual earnings, estimated at $10.7 million, come from brand deals, modeling contracts, social posts, and product sales. One of Ojeda’s most notable modeling campaigns to date was with prominent designer Philipp Plein, modeling his exclusive line at Milan Fashion Week. Ojeda is also a star on camera, appearing as the lead in music videos for stars such as Peso Pluma, Cris MJ, Rauw Alejandro, Anuel AA, and Blessed, just to name a few. “I’m always the lead female in their music videos because I help their music videos go more viral,” she said. Now, Ojeda is gearing up for what could be her biggest move yet. According to Telemundo, the influencer is stepping into reality television as one of the first three confirmed housemates for La Casa de los Famosos (The House of the Famous) Season 6. The network announced on January 26 that she will enter the house alongside Lupita Jones and Kunno, with the new season set to premiere Tuesday, February 17 at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT.

The series follows celebrities living together under 24/7 surveillance while completely cut off from the outside world, as alliances form and tensions build throughout the competition. NBCUniversal News Group said returning hosts Jimena Gállego and Javier Poza will lead the season, with episodes airing on Telemundo and streaming via the Telemundo app and Peacock. As Ojeda’s platform expands into television and beyond, the spotlight surrounding her has grown just as fast. The model has repeatedly addressed rumors about cosmetic surgery and image manipulation, using YouTube and other channels to push back.