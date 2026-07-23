'Resident Evil' Rides Again With 'Weapons' Director Zach Cregger: Watch the New Trailer

Zach Cregger, who took horror to the Oscars with last year’s brilliant Weapons, likely has another hit on his hands with the latest Resident Evil franchise reboot.

Thursday (July 23), Cregger and company rolled out a new trailer for the film, due to hit theaters in September. Leading the cast is a familiar face, Austin Abrams, who previously proved to be a veritable scene-stealer in Weapons.

“Anybody order a kidney or liver or whatever this is? Anybody? This seems like it’s kind of important,” Abrams, playing a hapless medical courier, says in the new trailer as he roams around a hospital.

Though reluctant at first, Abrams’s character ultimately agrees to make another run when told that he’ll be paid double for the trouble. It’s clear, however, that the kind of trouble that swiftly follows is certainly not what he had in mind.

Abrams Is joined in the cast by Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser. In addition to directing, Cregger also co-penned the script with Shay Hatten, a name that should ring familiar for fellow Ballerina fans.