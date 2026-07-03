Jasmine Cephas Jones

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Blindspotting Season 2 Exclusive Clip
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Watch ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Tackle the N-Word Conversation in This Exclusive Clip

Season 2, Episode 3, “N*ggaz and Jesus,” features Ashley and Miles having a tough but necessary conversation with their son Sean about the n-word.

Karla Rodriguez1185 days ago
Blindspotting Starz Episode 6
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Starz's 'Blindspotting' Tackles the Colorism Conversation in This Episode 6 Clip

In this new 'Blindspotting' clip, the cast is tackling the importance of the colorism and identity conversation in the Starz series' upcoming sixth episode.

Karla Rodriguez1813 days ago
Blindspotting Jasmine Cephas Jones Interview
Pop Culture

'Blindspotting' Star Jasmine Cephas Jones Calls Starz Series 'Love Letter to Oakland'

Jasmine Cephas Jones talks 'Blindspotting,' the joy of working with a women-driven team and the responsibility she feels to accurately tell this Oakland story.

Karla Rodriguez1862 days ago
Rafael Casal Blindspotting Starz
Pop Culture

Exclusive: Rafael Casal Talks About Bringing the 'Blindspotting' Series to Starz

A TV show based on Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs' 2018 indie film 'Blindspotting' is coming to Starz this summer, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.

Karla Rodriguez1893 days ago
#FREERAYSHAWN
Pop Culture

Art Imitates Life for Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Quibi's '#FreeRayshawn'

Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—stars of Quibi's Emmy-nominated series '#FreeRayshawn'—talk Black love, new media, and more.

Starrene Rhett Rocque2138 days ago
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