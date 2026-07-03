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Complex caught up with Casal to talk about directing a majority of the season, keeping the show’s essence and showing viewers more of Miles in Season 2.Karla Rodriguez
A TV show based on Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs' 2018 indie film 'Blindspotting' is coming to Starz this summer, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
From Homeless to Hamilton: How Daveed Diggs Finessed His Way Onto Hollywood’s ‘It’ List Without Selling Out
Hamilton star Daveed Diggs is executive producing ABC's The Mayor and set to star in his first feature film, Wonder, with Julia Roberts and Owen WilsonChris Lee
Renowned sneaker customizer Mache talks about making cleats for the wide receiver and what's next.Matt Welty