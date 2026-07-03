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The Little Mermaid new trailer
Pop Culture

Watch the New Trailer for ‘The Little Mermaid’ Starring Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey is Ariel in the Rob Marshall-directed ‘The Little Mermaid,’ out this May. She’s joined in the cast by Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, and more.

Trace William Cowen1223 days ago
mackie
Pop Culture

Anthony Mackie Addresses Lack of Diversity Among Crews of Marvel Movies

"If you only hire the Black people for the Black movie, are you saying they're not good enough when you have a mostly white cast?" the actor asked.

Trace William Cowen2210 days ago
bobs burgers
Pop Culture

Apple Recruits 'Bob's Burgers' Creator for New Animated Comedy Featuring Star-Studded Cast

Apple has handed a two-season order for the new star-studded animated comedy series from the person who brought you ‘Bob’s Burgers.'

Jose Martinez3049 days ago
ABC's 'The Mayor'
Pop Culture

ABC Pulls the Plug on 'The Mayor'

Producers will reportedly shop the comedy series to other networks.

Joshua Espinoza3116 days ago

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