Kanye West's Wife Bianca Censori Gets Lap Dance From Woman at Restaurant

Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori was on demon time during Art Basel in Miami over the weekend.

In a viral clip shared by TMZ, the couple was filmed at a local restaurant Dukunoo Jamaican Kitchen vibing to some of West's music like "Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1." While sitting beside West, Censori also caught an impromptu twerk sesh from DJ Sky High Baby in a 35-second clip, with the occassion being a relief from recent gossip about the couple's marriage being on the rocks.

Last month, Page Six reported that West and Censori had been living separately since mid-October, with the Australian-born Censori briefly returning to her homeland where she received an intervention from her friends.

“Her friends let her know exactly how they feel, and they told her that she needs to wake the fuck," one source told the outlet about West being "controlling" over his wife of one year. “She knows that she has shut out those close to her, and she is also starting to see through the smoky mirrors of her marriage."

West, who was previously married to Kim Kardashian from 2014 to 2022, also held a listening party in Miami for Vultures, his upcoming album with Ty Dolla Sign. Holding a livestream "rave" for fans both in person and virtually, West shared tracks that included features Playboi Carti, Future and Young Thug, although it's uncertain whether the rappers will make the album's final cut, similar to the Donda 2 rollout.