Pop Culture

Cher’s Son Elijah Blue Allman Arrested for Second Time in One Weekend

The 49-year-old was hit with a burglar charge just days after he was arrested for alleged assault.

Cher, winner of the Artist Achievement Award, and son Elijah Blue backstage at the 2002 Billboard Music Awards.
Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Cher’s youngest son, Elijah Blue Allman, has found himself in more legal trouble. Just days after he was booked on assault and trespassing charges, the 49-year-old musician was arrested for an alleged break-in at a New Hampshire home.

According to the Windham Police Department, officers arrived at the residence on Sunday morning after receiving a 911 call about a forced entry. CBS News reported that responding officers found Allman sitting on the living room couch and smoking a cigarette while the female resident hid in a closet. He reportedly told police he had permission to be inside the home, but the woman and her husband insisted that wasn’t the case.

Authorities said Allman was taken into custody without incident. Although nothing was reported missing from the home, Allman allegedly caused about $1,800 worth of damage to the home door and living room rug. He was subsequently charged with burglary, two counts of criminal mischief, and breach of bail. Allman was arraigned on Monday at the Salem District Court and was ordered held on preventive detention.

On Friday, Feb. 27, Allman was arrested for causing a disturbance at a New Hampshire prep school. According to the Concord Police Department, officers received a call shortly before 7 p.m. about a man who was disturbing people at the St. Paul's School dining hall. It’s unclear why Allman was on the campus, as he has no known affiliation with the high school.

He was arrested and charged with a handful of misdemeanors, including two counts of simple assault, criminal trespass, and criminal threatening. Allman was also hit with a disorderly conduct violation.

CPD confirmed Allman was processed and released Friday on personal recognizance bail, which allows defendants to be released without paying, as long as they sign a legal document promising to appear in court.

Allman, who is the son of Cher’s late ex-husband Gregg Allman, was admitted to a California hospital in summer 2025 for “acting erratically.” The Bernardino County Sheriff's Department told People magazine officers arrived at a Landers residence on June 14 and found emergency medical personnel evaluating Allman. Police said they discovered drugs inside the home, and Allman was taken to the hospital.

Less than two years before the incident, Cher filed for temporary conservatorship over Allman. According to People, the singer/actress argued her son was incapable of handling his finances because of his mental health and substance abuse problems. Cher was ultimately denied the request.

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