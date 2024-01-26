Pharrell Announces Lego Biopic Film 'Piece by Piece'

Pharrell Williams is getting into the movie business.
The multihyphenate announced on Friday that he’s gearing up for the release of his biopic Piece by Piece, a new movie that will chronicle his life, using Lego animation.
According to Pitchfork, he created the movie alongside the Lego Group, and in partnership with Focus Features. The documentarian Morgan Neville directed the film.
“When I had this crazy vision to tell this story through Lego bricks, I couldn’t have imagined a better partner than Morgan. He is a legend,” Williams said in a statement, per the outlet. “Grateful that Focus wanted to collaborate with us, and I’m honored to share this with the world and bring people into my universe. Building with Lego bricks encourages us to follow our imagination… who would’ve thought that playing with these toys as a kid would evolve into a movie about my life. It’s proof that anyone else can do it too.”
Piece By Piece will arrive in theaters on Oct. 11, 2024.