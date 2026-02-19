The 10 Most Horrifying 'Resident Evil' Bosses, Ranked

Featured in: Resident Evil (2002)

A creation of the GameCube remake of the first game, Lisa Trevor holds the distinction of being one of the creepiest yet most tragic enemies you will encounter in the Resident Evil series. Lisa and her mother were abducted by Umbrella and detained in the Spencer Mansion to undergo inhumane experiments. Both Lisa and her mother were infected with the Progenitor Virus: Lisa’s mother did not have the desired reaction when exposed to the virus, and was thus executed. Lisa, on the other hand, developed superhuman strength, but as a result, her mental well-being deteriorated; Lisa eventually becomes deformed and wanders the grounds, searching for her mother. When you encounter her, you find yourself both fearing and pitying the character. But you still have to take her out.