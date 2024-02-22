Tom Holland's "rizz" can be attested to by his girlfriend, actress Zendaya.
The Dune star had a recent "Puppy Interview" with Buzzfeed, where she adorably played with a miniature pack of pups while answering questions about her new film, attending Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour and Dune cast members that have "the most rizz."
"Uh, me. Hello?" Zendaya jokingly answered around the 8-minute mark of the video below. “I don’t know. Rizz is short for charisma, right? Everybody’s kind of got their own.”
The 27-year-old then went on to shout-out the rizz from Holland, her boyfriend of three years, as his game apparently worked on her after they were first introduced via the 2019 film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.
“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she added.
Detailing why Holland's flirtation worked, Zendaya complimented his overall conversation skills. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she said. “But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”
Saying that Holland is "naturally good" as a guest on talk shows and public interviews, Zendaya acknowledged that she's "definitely had to pull it out of me a little bit." "He’s got that natural gift," he concluded.
Zendaya's relatively mum about her relationship with Holland, while the actor has praised her as a support system, particularly when it comes to acting feedback.
"Zendaya is probably the most honest with me," Holland said about the Euphoria star during a live conversation with the SAG-AFTRA Foundation last December. "Which I love, 'cause you need that."