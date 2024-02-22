The 27-year-old then went on to shout-out the rizz from Holland, her boyfriend of three years, as his game apparently worked on her after they were first introduced via the 2019 film, Spider-Man: Homecoming.

“I think someone who has beautiful charisma, not on the Dune cast, but personally works for me, is Mr. Tom Holland,” she added.

Detailing why Holland's flirtation worked, Zendaya complimented his overall conversation skills. “I’m more shy and kind of quiet. So it takes a bit more to pull me out of my shell,” she said. “But he’s great at just talking to people, getting to know people.”