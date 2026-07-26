'President Curtis' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of New Show's Premiere

Adult Swim has doubled down on its first-ever Rick and Morty spinoff before a single episode has aired.
The network announced the renewal of President Curtis for Season 2 during a San Diego Comic-Con panel and said production of the new season is already underway.
Season 1 of the series premieres Sunday (July 26) on Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, directly after the Rick and Morty Season 9 finale, with episodes streaming on HBO Max the following day.
The show centers on President Andre Curtis, voiced by Keith David, who handles everything from cryptid threats to wild sci-fi missions. Co-creators Dan Harmon and James Siciliano describe it as a "Rick and Morty version of The X-Files."
Alongside David, the main cast features Stephanie Beatriz, known for Twisted Metal, as Banks, the president's chief of staff and chief strategist, and Jim Rash, of Community, as Special Agent Francis O'Doyle, a blindly obedient and immediately reactive field operative.