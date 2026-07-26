'President Curtis' Renewed for Season 2 Ahead of New Show's Premiere

Adult Swim has doubled down on its first-ever Rick and Morty spinoff before a single episode has aired.

The network announced the renewal of President Curtis for Season 2 during a San Diego Comic-Con panel and said production of the new season is already underway.

Season 1 of the series premieres Sunday (July 26) on Adult Swim at 11:30 p.m. ET/PT, directly after the Rick and Morty Season 9 finale, with episodes streaming on HBO Max the following day.