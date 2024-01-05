Whoopi Goldberg Shuts Down 'Insane' Rumor She Went to Jeffrey Epstein's Island

Whoopi Goldberg has issued an important warning to social media users: Don’t believe everything you read.

The EGOT winner delivered the PSA during Thursday’s episode of The View, as she and her co-hosts addressed the newly released documents related to Jeffrey Epstein's sex abuse case. The much-anticipated files featured the names of more than 170 individuals, including Epstein’s accusers and associates. Prior to the release, several social media accounts began sharing bogus Epstein “lists” that contained the names of high-profile figures such as Goldberg.

Of course, she didn’t waste any time debunking not only the Epstein rumor, but a few others that have been circulating.

“I’m just gonna say, there’s been a lot of stuff recently. I don’t know what I’ve done to anybody, but apparently there are a lot of these kind of sites that are…satire sites,” she said. “But people don’t realize that they can be harmful, so let me just get my part out. I have to explain, because there was a fake list, and I’m on it.”

The View co-host Sunny Hostin jokingly asked Goldberg if she was ever one Little St. James, Epstein’s private island that was widely known as “Pedophile Island.”