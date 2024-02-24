Tyler Perry 's decision to backtrack an $800 million expansion of his studio demonstrates how OpenAI's text-to-video model Sora is already impacting the film industry.

Earlier this month, OpenAI debuted its new generative text-to-video model, called Sora, that is capable of creating cinematic video from simple written prompts. The company’s announcement shook everyone because of how eerily realistic-looking the beta model video is, and also because of fear of what this could mean for misinformation and the future of the film industry.

Perry’s latest interview with The Hollywood Reporter reveals that some of those fears may be legitimate.

“I was in the middle of, and have been planning for the last four years, about an $800 million expansion at the studio, which would’ve increased the backlot a tremendous size — we were adding 12 more soundstages,” he told THR. “All of that is currently and indefinitely on hold because of Sora and what I’m seeing. I had gotten word over the last year or so that this was coming, but I had no idea until I saw recently the demonstrations of what it’s able to do. It’s shocking to me.

Perry, who is notorious for being both prolific and keeping a tight budget, discussed the cost-efficiency of using AI models like Sora on future projects.

"I no longer would have to travel to locations. If I wanted to be in the snow in Colorado, it’s text. If I wanted to write a scene on the moon, it’s text, and this AI can generate it like nothing," Perry said. "If I wanted to have two people in the living room in the mountains, I don’t have to build a set in the mountains, I don’t have to put a set on my lot. I can sit in an office and do this with a computer, which is shocking to me."

Even though he plans to utilize the technology, the billionaire himself seems to recognize the impact this would have on workers in the industry.

"It makes me worry so much about all of the people in the business," he continued. "Because as I was looking at it, I immediately started thinking of everyone in the industry who would be affected by this, including actors and grip and electric and transportation and sound and editors, and looking at this, I’m thinking this will touch every corner of our industry."

While encouraging an "all hands on [deck]" approach to the preservation of film jobs post-Hollywood strikes, Perry admitted that AI was a "game-changer" with concerns that "a lot of jobs are going to be lost." But Perry's critics weren't buying it, including some disappointed with his recent Netflix film, Mea Culpa, starring Kelly Rowland.