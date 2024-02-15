OpenAI's New Text-to-Video Software Has People Shook

OpenAI’s latest tool is both impressive and unsettling.

After finding success with ChatGPT, the research and development company shared a first look at Sora—a new text-to-video tool that remains in the beta phase. The GenAI model follows in the footsteps of other text-to-video engines from companies like Google and Runway; however, the quality of Sora-generated videos is unlike anything we’ve seen from OpenAI competitors.

According to the company, the tool uses a detailed prompt to create “complex scenes with multiple characters, specific types of motion, and accurate details of the subject and background. The model understands not only what the user has asked for in the prompt, but also how those things exist in the physical world.”