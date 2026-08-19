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Azzi Fudd Injury Update: When Will Wings Rookie Return? (Updated)

Fudd has not played since early August as she is dealing with a knee injury. How much longer is the Wings rookie expected to be out?

Azzi Fudd Injury Update When Will She Return
Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images

Azzi Fudd has lived up to the hype that comes with being the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft. The former UConn standout is averaging 13.1 points per game and is already one of the league’s premier 3-point shooters.

Fudd’s rookie season has been put on hold, however, due to a right knee injury.

Below, we will deliver a Fudd injury update and look at potential return dates for the Wings star.

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Azzi Fudd injury update: When will Wings rookie be back?
Fudd has not played since August 5, when she struggled in a 96-92 Wings loss to the Mystics. The Wings have described her injury as “right knee soreness,” and it is not believed to be anything major. That said, Fudd dealt with knee issues during her college career at UConn (including an ACL and meniscus tear) so the Wings are proceeding with ultimate caution.

This knee injury is likely a minor knee strain. Most athletes recover from minor knee strains in 1-to-3 weeks.

Today is two weeks from the day in which Fudd last played.

Fudd was already a full participant in Wings practice on August 11, according to The IX Sports’ Drake Keeler. It seemed likely that Fudd would return to the Dallas lineup within the next few days, perhaps as early as the Wings home game against the Indiana Fever on Thursday night.

But earlier today the Wings announced that Fudd will have an arthroscopic procedure on her injured right knee next week and miss the remainder of the season. Fudd’s rookie campaign ends after 30 games with averages of 13.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.7 steals, and 0.8 blocks.

Azzi Fudd odds
At the start of the 2026 season, Fudd had the second-best odds at Fanatics Sportsbook to win WNBA Rookie of the Year. Fudd was +300 to bring home the hardware, while the Minnesota Lynx’s Olivia Miles was the favorite at +260.

Miles is now a heavy favorite to win the award as she has -10000 odds to take it home. Fudd is +2500.

Dallas Wings odds
The Wings have struggled without Fudd as they are 1-4 since August 5.

Jose Fernandez’s team is currently 20-16 and would be the 8 seed in the WNBA Playoffs if the postseason began today.

Dallas is currently +3000 to win the 2026 WNBA title. The Wings held that same number at the start of the season.

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