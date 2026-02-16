Pop Culture

Academy Award Winner Robert Duvall Dead at 95

The actor was known for his roles in 'Tender Mercies,' 'The Godfather' and more.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Robert Duvall is seen filming scenes on the set of Netflix feature film,"Hustle" on September 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

Acclaimed actor and director Robert Duvall has died at 95 years old.

Per TMZ, Duvall’s widow, Luciana Pedraza, announced the news on Monday (Feb. 16), one day after the entertainer passed away at his home in Virginia.

"Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time,” Pedraza wrote on Facebook. “Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."

Duvall was known for his roles in Tender Mercies and The Godfather.

"To the world, he was an Academy Award-winning actor, a director, a storyteller. To me, he was simply everything,” she continued. “His passion for his craft was matched only by his deep love for characters, a great meal, and holding court.

“For each of his many roles, Bob gave everything to his characters and to the truth of the human spirit they represented. In doing so, he leaves something lasting and unforgettable to us all. Thank you for the years of support you showed Bob and for giving us this time and privacy to celebrate the memories he leaves behind."

Born on Jan. 5, 1931, in San Diego, Duvall was first a trained stage actor after attending New York City’s Neighborhood Playhouse School of the Theatre. The actor came from a Navy family and briefly served in the U.S. Army in the 1950s.

By 1962, Duvall made his breakthrough as Boo Radley in the 1962 film adaptation of To Kill a Mockingbird, which was preceded by starring roles in movies M*A*S*H, The Godfather and Apocalypse Now.

In 1984, Duvall won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his portrayal of Mac Sledge in Tender Mercies. As filmmaker, Duvall directed several films, including 2015 western Wild Horses and 2002 crime drama Assassination Tango.

Duvall continued acting well into his 90s, last starring in films Hustle and The Pale Blue Eye in 2022.

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