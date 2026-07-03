It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
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Here are the top Canadian tunes of the month. From Kaytranada to Luna Li to Mike Shabb, here are the tunes we’ve been bumping the most lately.Louis Pavlakos
Hotly buzzed Toronto rapper Duvy opens up about his debut album 'Grasswayz,' an album about the ups and downs of his Jane and Finch neighbourhood.Erik Leijon
While Canada's produced pop gems from coast to coast this month, Toronto's abuzz with international attention for a music scene that's demanded it for decades.Brian Capitao