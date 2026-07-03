Robert Duvall

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 29: Actor Robert Duvall is seen filming scenes on the set of Netflix feature film,"Hustle" on September 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Pop Culture

Academy Award Winner Robert Duvall Dead at 95

The actor was known for his roles in 'Tender Mercies,' 'The Godfather' and more.

Jaelani Turner-Williams151 days ago
Adam Sandle in Hustle teaser trailer
Pop Culture

Adam Sandler Stars in Teaser for Netflix’s LeBron James-Produced Basketball Drama 'Hustle'

Netflix shared the first teaser for 'Hustle,' the LeBron James-produced drama starring Adam Sandler as a basketball scout looking to restart his career.

Joe Price1610 days ago

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