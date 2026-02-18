‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Mask’ Actor Peter Greene Died From Accidental Gunshot Wound, Autopsy Shows

The actor reportedly shot himself through his left armpit and the bullet punctured his brachial artery, which supplies blood through the upper arm, forearm, elbow and hand.

Two months after Greene, who starred in Pulp Fiction, The Mask, The Usual Suspects and more, passed away at 60 years old, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed to TMZ that Greene died from an accidental gunshot wound.

Greene was found deceased in his Manhattan apartment last December after a neighbor heard music playing from his apartment all night. The actor did not answer the door when the neighbor knocked, and it was during a welfare check by the police that Greene’s body was found lying facedown.

Greene’s longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, told The New York Post that he last spoke to the actor on December 10, two days before he was scheduled to have surgery on a benign tumor on his lung.

"He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious,” Edwards said. “He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well. We’re good friends. I love the guy … We were friends for over a decade.”

According to his IMDB page, Greene will posthumously appear in four theatrical releases.