Pop Culture

‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Mask’ Actor Peter Greene Died From Accidental Gunshot Wound, Autopsy Shows

The late actor was found deceased in his Manhattan apartment last December.

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 01: Actor Peter Greene attend the "Keep Your Enemies Closer: Checkmate" screening at the School of Visual Arts Theater on October 1, 2012 in New York City.
Jim Spellman/WireImage

The cause of death of late actor Peter Greene has been revealed

Two months after Greene, who starred in Pulp Fiction, The Mask, The Usual Suspects and more, passed away at 60 years old, The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in New York City confirmed to TMZ that Greene died from an accidental gunshot wound.

The actor reportedly shot himself through his left armpit and the bullet punctured his brachial artery, which supplies blood through the upper arm, forearm, elbow and hand.

Greene was found deceased in his Manhattan apartment last December after a neighbor heard music playing from his apartment all night. The actor did not answer the door when the neighbor knocked, and it was during a welfare check by the police that Greene’s body was found lying facedown.

Greene’s longtime manager, Gregg Edwards, told The New York Post that he last spoke to the actor on December 10, two days before he was scheduled to have surgery on a benign tumor on his lung.

"He was a little nervous about the operation going in, but he said it wasn’t super serious,” Edwards said. “He was talking about that and hoping that I was going to be okay and wishing me well as I was wishing him well. We’re good friends. I love the guy … We were friends for over a decade.”

According to his IMDB page, Greene will posthumously appear in four theatrical releases.

Related Stories

Wiz Khalifa
Music

Wiz Khalifa Announces His Father Has Died

"He went out like a true yogi, at peace and on his own time."

Trey Alston216 days ago
Daniel Naroditsky during his Round 11 rapid game against R Praggnanandhaa at the FIDE World Rapid Championship 2024 on December 28, 2024 in New York, NY.
Life

Chess Grandmaster Daniel Naroditsky Reportedly Died From OD of Fatal Drug Combo

The chess grandmaster died last year at the age of 29, leaving the chess community shocked.

Joe Price241 days ago
Roses on cemetery gravestone
Life

Social Media Influencer Dies at 38 After Undergoing Cosmetic Surgery

Yulia Burtseva, who died in Moscow, had posted on Instagram the morning of the surgery.

Jessica Mcbride255 days ago

Trending

1
SportsColin Kaepernick Says Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium Freestyle Proves He Lives 'Rent Free' in Rapper's Head
2
SportsMichael Sweetney, Georgetown Star and NBA First-Round Pick, Dead at 43
3
MusicTyrese Celebrates 30 Years of Friendship With Brandy: 'You Gave Me Permission to Believe'
4
Pop CultureThe Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
5
Musicbeabadoobee's New Album 'Pylon': Tracklist, Features, Producers, and Everything You Need to Know
6
SportsMike Tyson Reflects on Being 'Addicted to Chaos' in Netflix Docuseries Trailer

Editor's Pick

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App