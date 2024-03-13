After some time away from the spotlight, actress Olivia Munn bravely revealed her ongoing battle against breast cancer.

On Wednesday morning the Hit-Monkey star posted on Instagram, sharing that last year she'd taken a genetic test that checked 90 cancer-associated genes. Although Munn tested negative for mutations in each gene, including BRCAs (genes linked to cancer in many women), two months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer following a routine mammogram.

The actress immediately sought to learn more about her diagnosis, sharing in her Instagram post that she didn't feel like "there was time to cry."

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” she recounted. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clear-headed.”