Controversial O.J. Simpson Memoriam Gets Laughs at BET Awards 2024

A few months after his death, controversial figure O.J. Simpson was memorialized at the BET Awards 2024.

During the show's 'In Memoriam' segment, Simpson, who died in April after a battle with prostate cancer, was given a nod as "Former NFL Player," which some attendees uncomfortably laughed at.

On social media, the response was even worse, with some taking the moment as disrespectful since Simpson went to trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1992. O.J. spent decades denying having any involvement in Simpson's murder, although he was ordered to pay Brown Simpson's and Goldman's families more than $33 million following his murder trial. According to the Los Angeles Times, the amount ultimately went unpaid.