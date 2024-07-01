Controversial O.J. Simpson Memoriam Gets Laughs at BET Awards 2024

Simpson was billed as a "Former NFL Player" in the segment memorializing those who passed.

Jul 01, 2024
O.J. Simpson stands in a courtroom wearing a dark suit and white shirt, while three men in suits huddle in the background
Las Vegas Review-journal / TNS

A few months after his death, controversial figure O.J. Simpson was memorialized at the BET Awards 2024.

During the show's 'In Memoriam' segment, Simpson, who died in April after a battle with prostate cancer, was given a nod as "Former NFL Player," which some attendees uncomfortably laughed at.

On social media, the response was even worse, with some taking the moment as disrespectful since Simpson went to trial for the murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ronald Goldman in 1992. O.J. spent decades denying having any involvement in Simpson's murder, although he was ordered to pay Brown Simpson's and Goldman's families more than $33 million following his murder trial. According to the Los Angeles Times, the amount ultimately went unpaid.

lol OJ Simpson in memoriam for anything is WILD no matter how you slice it. https://t.co/WsiCVxCsHk pic.twitter.com/X8ric45Lv6

— Anna (@itsafronomics) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @itsafronomics

Shout out to BET for not being afraid to put OJ Simpson in the rest in peace tribute 😂😂😂

— ufo pilot (@blakeyblake__) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @blakeyblake__

OJ Simpson being honored……. We’ve lost the plot fr #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/0kLOTzMtGP

— Sasha Fierce is A Creole Banjee Bitch (@theprincessoftx) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @theprincessoftx

OJ Simpson popped up on the screen and ppl in the audience didn't know what to do #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Ez8SvXce1N

— A# (@1stLex_2ndSharp) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @1stLex_2ndSharp

Audience kinda laughed at OJ SIMPSON #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/9g7SrI5lzP

— boo 🫧 (@xvgvault) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @xvgvault

Among others who were mentioned during the BET segment were Clarence Avant, Ron Cephas Jones, Rudolph Isley, Irish Grinstead, Richard Roundtree, Louis Gossett Jr. and more, but the families of Brown Simpson and Goldman slammed the network for honoring Simpson.

"It's inappropriate to give an abuser and murderer recognition." Nicole's sister, Tanya, told TMZ.

"I think they shouldn’t include anyone of that caliber — a wife beater, murderer … can’t imagine why they would include someone like that," stated Goldman's father, Fred.

