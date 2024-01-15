Lindsay Lohan Reportedly 'Hurt and Disappointed' Over 'Fire Crotch' Joke in 'Mean Girls'

Lindsay Lohan apparently wasn't amused by the "fire crotch" reference in the Mean Girls musical remake.
Spoiler alert: along with being on the film's soundtrack, Megan Thee Stallion makes an appearance in the movie. In one scene, she says, "Y2K fire crotch is back!" The line references oil heir Brandon Davis, who once called Lohan "fire crotch" to paparazzi while partying with Paris Hilton in 2006. Davis later issued an apology to Page Six (per E! News), calling it "a joke got completely carried away." He added, "I am horrified at the words that came out of my mouth."
Although Lohan attended the Mean Girls premiere in New York City on Jan. 8, even snapping selfies with Megan, she was reportedly "surprised and taken aback" by the line being used in the film. She also makes a cameo in the comedy-musical but clearly had no awareness about the reference despite her recent reunion with the film's screenwriter and co-star, Tina Fey.
"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," Lohan's rep told The Messenger.
Lohan's Mean Girls reunion has been ongoing since the top of the 2020s, including a Walmart Black Friday commerical with the film's OG stars like Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert.