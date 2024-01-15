Lindsay Lohan Reportedly 'Hurt and Disappointed' Over 'Fire Crotch' Joke in 'Mean Girls'

Although Lohan attended the Mean Girls premiere in New York City on Jan. 8, even snapping selfies with Megan, she was reportedly "surprised and taken aback" by the line being used in the film. She also makes a cameo in the comedy-musical but clearly had no awareness about the reference despite her recent reunion with the film's screenwriter and co-star, Tina Fey.

"Lindsay was very hurt and disappointed by the reference in the film," Lohan's rep told The Messenger.