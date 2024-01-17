Lindsay Lohan's Dad Body Shames Megan Thee Stallion in Response to 'Fire Crotch' Line in New 'Mean Girls' Movie

Neither Lindsay Lohan nor her father, Michael Lohan, were fans of the "fire crotch" joke made in the Mean Girls remake.

Although the comedy-musical shot to No. 1 on the domestic box office chart this week, Michael Lohan shaded Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday for the joke made in the film, despite the fact that she didn't write the script.

On X, Lohan first came for the new Mean Girls with screenshots comparing the $43 million opening weekend of the 2004 version to the $28 million box office sales from this week. "The ORIGINAL Mean Girls opening weekend box office vs the NEW one. Need I say more!!!????" he wrote.

He then called for movie buffs to boycott the film. "Boycott Mean Girls 2! For the totally classless comment," he continued, referring to the aforementioned "fire crotch" bit. "Not suited for children. What a horrible adaptation of a wonderful film."

Lohan then randomly attacked Megan's physical build with side-by-side comparisons of the rapper and his eldest daughter. "I'm sorry, but you're going to compare this...to this...in the "fitness" industry. Lol.. really?"