Lindsay Lohan's Dad Body Shames Megan Thee Stallion in Response to 'Fire Crotch' Line in New 'Mean Girls' Movie

Neither Lindsay Lohan nor her father, Michael Lohan, were fans of the "fire crotch" joke made in the Mean Girls remake.
Although the comedy-musical shot to No. 1 on the domestic box office chart this week, Michael Lohan shaded Megan Thee Stallion on Tuesday for the joke made in the film, despite the fact that she didn't write the script.
On X, Lohan first came for the new Mean Girls with screenshots comparing the $43 million opening weekend of the 2004 version to the $28 million box office sales from this week. "The ORIGINAL Mean Girls opening weekend box office vs the NEW one. Need I say more!!!????" he wrote.
He then called for movie buffs to boycott the film. "Boycott Mean Girls 2! For the totally classless comment," he continued, referring to the aforementioned "fire crotch" bit. "Not suited for children. What a horrible adaptation of a wonderful film."
Lohan then randomly attacked Megan's physical build with side-by-side comparisons of the rapper and his eldest daughter. "I'm sorry, but you're going to compare this...to this...in the "fitness" industry. Lol.. really?"
The latter image from the photo set comes from Megan's recent Planet Fitness campaign, while Lindsay Lohan also starred in a commercial for the company in 2022.
The actress was reportedly "surprised and taken aback" by the "fire crotch" reference being used in the film, which was originally said about her by oil heir Brandon Davis in 2006. She also seemed unaware of the line before viewing the final Mean Girls at the premiere, as she took candids with Meg on the carpet.
Lohan has a lengthy arrest history, including the 63-year-old allegedly taking part in a rehab scheme, which he received probation for in 2022, per the Palm Beach Post.