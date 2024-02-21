Marvel Reportedly Dropping ‘Kang Dynasty’ From Avengers Title After Jonathan Majors Conviction

Marvel cleaned house following the conviction of Jonathan Majors. Now, the production company is reportedly considering forgoing The Kang Dynasty title altogether.

According to a new article by The Hollywood Reporter, blunders made within Marvel Studios were detailed, along with Majors' arrest last Mar. for assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. The incident came one month after Majors made his full-length Marvel film debut as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which received a lukewarm reception. Majors appeared in season one of Disney Plus action fantasy series, Loki, also returning for its second season as scenes were filmed before his arrest.

But it seems that Marvel is prepared to scrap the villain's storyline altogether, despite Avengers 5 originally being titled The Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Per THR, the film, scheduled to release in 2026, "now either minimize the character or excise him entirely," also getting a new title. However, insiders say that the change was underway before Majors' arrest due to the "underperformance" of Quantumania, which grossed $476 million globally.