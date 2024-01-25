Colman Domingo to Portray Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo will take on the role of Jackson family patriach Joe Jackson in the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.
In the film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, Domingo will star opposite Jafaar Jackson, who will portray his son, Michael Jackson. Jafaar, 27, is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson. Joe Jackson was famously portrayed by Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.
Domingo is something of a hot streak after earning critical acclaim for his recent films, The Color Purple and Rustin. On Tuesday, the 54-year-old was nominated for an Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his portrayal of Baynard Rustin in the 2023 Netflix film.
Domingo will next star in the comedy road film film Drive-Away Dolls, and he's reportedly in talks to replace Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror for Marvel Studios.
“I’m excited to be a part of a film that explores both the complicated soul of the legendary Michael Jackson as well as his impact on music and culture as a global icon," Domingo said in a press release. "Not only am I fortunate to have a rich, complex and flawed character to portray in Joe Jackson, but I also have a front row seat for Jaafar’s incredible transformation. After seeing him in rehearsal, my mind was blown. There is something divine about the way that Jaafar is channeling his late uncle. His talent and embodiment of Michael’s essence is simply on another level."
Michael is slated to release on Apr. 18, 2025.