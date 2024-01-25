Colman Domingo to Portray Joe Jackson in Michael Jackson Biopic

Colman Domingo will take on the role of Jackson family patriach Joe Jackson in the forthcoming Michael Jackson biopic, Michael.

In the film, directed by Antoine Fuqua, Domingo will star opposite Jafaar Jackson, who will portray his son, Michael Jackson. Jafaar, 27, is the second youngest son of Jermaine Jackson. Joe Jackson was famously portrayed by Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs in the 1992 miniseries The Jacksons: An American Dream.