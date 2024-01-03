'Echo' Stars Promise ‘Emotionally Violent’ Story In Marvel's First TV-MA Series

Do you think the TV-MA rating will be a focus for Marvel projects going down the road, or is this kind of just a testing phase?

AC: I hope that they'll follow this show's lead. I think it would be cool to see more intense things and have more TV-MA ratings on Disney+.

VD: That's a better question for [director] Sydney Freeland and the writers about the overall plan at Marvel; they could answer that better than me.

But I do think that they wanted to tell a grounded story. They wanted Maya's story to be an intense one, one that is emotionally violent and physically violent. I think they wanted to introduce you to her Native American world and her life and ancestry. And I think that they accomplished all that there.

And then there's this kind of cool aspect. I saw a fight scene the other day, reminiscent of a Daredevil-long fight scene in the original series. And it is just amazing. It's a very gratifying fight. It's really, really tough, really rough, and I think when people see that, they're going to be amazed. I think they're going to be reminded that this is a different thing that's going on now.

And I don't know, it feels right. It feels right to go from Echo into Daredevil: Born Again.

As a performer, what was the most rewarding aspect of bringing Echo to life, and how do you hope the character resonates with the audiences?

AC: I would say authenticity is the most simple answer, and that's what resonates. I am a character that signs and I don't use a voice at all, and in some scenes, the volume will go silent so the audience can get that sense of a Deaf perspective without any of the noise.

So I feel like watching this, people will see what it's like from a Deaf perspective.

What was the most challenging thing for you to prepare for this role? How did the TV-MA rating affect your approach?

AC: Probably translating the lines from written English into American Sign Language and acting at the same time. Because for me, I grew up using something called Signing Exact English or SEE. The grammar, the structure, the word order is all different. But acting with the ASL incorporation in that was a challenge for me, but it was very a fun experience to have.

VD: It definitely felt while shooting that I'm bringing forward the intensity and also the sympathy that I was able to bring forward in the Netflix series. I think you have to see it's important for the audience to see my character behave normally as anybody would in a relationship so that he's able to love, he's able to have trepidation in his life, like all human beings do, and joy and sorrow and shame and all of those things that we all deal with.

At the same time, he is very, very dangerous when he doesn't get his way. And that's very much like the feel in the original series. So when I was performing Echo, I felt like we were bringing my character forward with that same feeling.

The Marvel fanbase is known for its enthusiasm. How have you been navigating the anticipation and excitement surrounding the Echo release?

AC: I've honestly just been feeling so wonderful. I'm navigating it by remembering that there's all an Indigenous cast and it feels authentic and it feels more like home. I was able to act alongside them because I grew up on a reservation and it felt like I was home. So when I was on set, it felt like seeing all these Indigenous people around me that were like me.

It was just very nice to have that. I was able to feel like home while I was working.



