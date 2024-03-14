Lindsay Lohan Recalls Being Overworked as a Teen: 'It Was Just So Much All the Time'

It's no secret that Lindsay Lohan was exhausted as a teen star.

By the mid-2000s, she was a household name, with films like Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls under her belt. The era also marked a time when Lohan was at her most exploited.

The actress, who stars in the new Netflix film Irish Wish, spoke to Bustle about a point in her career where being overworked had gone too far.

“I was recording an album in my trailer on the set of the movie [Herbie] and promoting the album while shooting, like, TRL,” she told the publication, likely referencing her sophomore album, A Little More Personal (Raw). "I remember this so specifically: I had to go to the dentist. I had no time to go to the dentist, but something happened with my tooth. The dentist had to come to see me. It was just so much all the time."

The publication added that the increased stress that Lohan was facing resulted in the actress being hospitalized for a kidney infection. But the paparazzi had come to scrutinize Lohan for her regular partying, as she was barely 20 years old and often spotted at Hollywood nightclubs.

"I feel like some of [my work] got overshadowed by paparazzi and all that kind of stuff when I was younger, and that’s kind of annoying. I wish that part didn’t happen,” Lohan continued. "I feel like that kind of took on a life of its own. So that’s why I wanted to disappear. I was like, ‘Unless there’s no story here, they’re not going to focus on just my work.’"

The party girl time in Lohan's life was joked about in the Mean Girls musical remake, when a "fire crotch" line was used in the film during a cameo appearance from Megan Thee Stallion. After it reportedly offended Lohan, the line was removed from the Mean Girls digital release.