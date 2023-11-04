Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Welcome First Child Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a baby boy, People reports sources as confirming.
Their first child together is Kardashian's fourth overall, and Barker's third. Kardashian previously had three children with Scott Disick, while Barker welcomed two kids with his second wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker is also stepfather to Moakler's daughter, Atiana.
Prior to People's report, TMZ reported that Barker and Kylie Jenner were spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week. Sources also previously said her expected due date was this week. There haven't been any reports of Kim Kardashian showing up, however, potentially due to their public issues with each other, as documented in The Kardashians.
Rumors the couple were dating started circulating in late 2020 but they only went official with their relationship in January 2021. They got engaged later that year and officially married in Santa Barbara, California in May 2022 followed by a religious ceremony in Portofino, Italy a week later.
Kourtney Kardashian took inspiration from Blink-182's 1999 hit "All the Small Things" to announce her pregnancy. During one of the band's concerts earlier this year, she held up a sign that read, "Travis I'm Pregnant."