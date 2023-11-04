Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Reportedly Welcome First Child Together

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have welcomed a baby boy, People reports sources as confirming.

Their first child together is Kardashian's fourth overall, and Barker's third. Kardashian previously had three children with Scott Disick, while Barker welcomed two kids with his second wife, Shanna Moakler. Barker is also stepfather to Moakler's daughter, Atiana.

Prior to People's report, TMZ reported that Barker and Kylie Jenner were spotted at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles earlier this week. Sources also previously said her expected due date was this week. There haven't been any reports of Kim Kardashian showing up, however, potentially due to their public issues with each other, as documented in The Kardashians.